Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 367,516 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,516 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of CNH Industrial worth $21,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 367.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after buying an additional 5,428,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 3,069,552 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,842,000 after buying an additional 2,558,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.71 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

