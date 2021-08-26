Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 376,165 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,165 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.10% of HP worth $37,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

