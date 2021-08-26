Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 4,463 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.18% of Floor & Decor worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,176 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

