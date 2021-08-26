Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,165 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.10% of HP worth $37,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 201.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 101.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 769.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.