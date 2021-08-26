Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 23,236 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23,236 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $547.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

