Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $23.45 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,841.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,605.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,843.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

