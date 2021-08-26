Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 52.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,841.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,605.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,843.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

