Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,829 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after purchasing an additional 897,118 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.61. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.