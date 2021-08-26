Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $336.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,325.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $363.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.08 million to $672.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.50 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $84.71 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,055 shares of company stock worth $10,650,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

