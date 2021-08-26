Arweave Hits One Day Volume of $43.83 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Arweave has a market cap of $835.21 million and approximately $43.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $25.01 or 0.00052765 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

