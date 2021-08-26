Arweave Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Arweave has a total market cap of $897.48 million and $43.20 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $26.87 or 0.00057627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00026588 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

