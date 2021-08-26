ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARYx Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARYX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARYX stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,733. ARYx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
ARYx Therapeutics Company Profile
