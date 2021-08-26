Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

ASND traded up $30.48 on Thursday, hitting $154.15. 36,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,471. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

