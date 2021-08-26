Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) versus Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Financial Survey

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aspyra and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games -3.68% N/A -0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aspyra and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 1 2 5 0 2.50

Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $69.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.73%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Aspyra.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and Scientific Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.60 -$569.00 million ($3.79) -19.37

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Volatility and Risk

Aspyra has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Aspyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

