Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $263.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.92 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $263.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,971 shares of company stock worth $32,140,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.