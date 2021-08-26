Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 20,041 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Campbell Soup worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $2,861,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

