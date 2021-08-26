Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ANSYS worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 988.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 143,388 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $365.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

