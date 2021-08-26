Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $107,466,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 129.15 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

