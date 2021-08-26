Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.78 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in State Street by 5.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $92.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.