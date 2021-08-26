Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

