Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.07 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Evergy worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

