Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.