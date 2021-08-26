Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Apartment Income REIT worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $94,654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $66,523,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,279,000 after buying an additional 864,359 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

NYSE:AIRC opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

