Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.83 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Optas LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

