Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $319.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

