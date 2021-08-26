Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.57 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $350.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

