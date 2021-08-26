Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.76 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

