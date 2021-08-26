Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,515 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after acquiring an additional 681,725 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after acquiring an additional 672,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,669 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.05. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

