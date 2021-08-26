Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.90 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $444.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.47. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $450.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

