Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $4,567,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

