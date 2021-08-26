Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.48 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

