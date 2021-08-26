Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.