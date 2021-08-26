Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Ameren worth $17,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.34 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

