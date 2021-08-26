Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of EastGroup Properties worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $171.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $178.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

