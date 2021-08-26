Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 5.7% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 78,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Corteva by 3.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,286,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 77,723 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

