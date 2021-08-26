Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.