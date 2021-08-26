Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

