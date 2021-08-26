Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of 10x Genomics worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,622.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,596. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

TXG opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

