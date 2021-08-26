Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,880 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 57,316 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 809,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,346 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

CAG stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

