Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

