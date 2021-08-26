Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $260.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.63.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

