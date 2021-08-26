Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,453 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 129.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WCN opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

