Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 16,836 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

