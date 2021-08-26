Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 20,566 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of STAG Industrial worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

