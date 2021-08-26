Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,087 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $572.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.80. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

