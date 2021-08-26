Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,243 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 108,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $272.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $274.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.