Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,323 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $290.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

