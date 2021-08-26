Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 24,664 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,049,000 after purchasing an additional 297,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,600,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIO by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,159,000 after purchasing an additional 505,415 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NIO by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

