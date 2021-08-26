Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,347 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.