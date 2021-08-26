Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,253 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 30,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

